This Day in Country History: May 11
Country music fans have enjoyed several music festivals on May 11, singing and dancing in the sun and fresh air. Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift received Gold and Platinum Recording…
Country music fans have enjoyed several music festivals on May 11, singing and dancing in the sun and fresh air. Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift received Gold and Platinum Recording Industry Association of America certifications on this day, and Dolly Parton and Darius Rucker were also honored.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These artists received recognition on May 11:
- 2016: The RIAA certified Tim McGraw's single "Humble and Kind" as Gold. McGraw is a major country star to this day.
- 2016: Former country star Taylor Swift's single "Out Of The Woods" was awarded RIAA Platinum certification. Swift, now a mega pop star, is one of the most influential and wealthiest artists of all time.
- 2019: GRAMMY Award-winning country star Maren Morris performed at The Fillmore Detroit in Michigan as part of her Girl: The World Tour, supporting her second studio album, Girl. Morris won her first GRAMMY in 2017 for her song "My Church," has toured with Keith Urban, and was part of the all-female supergroup, the Highwomen.
- 2019: Jeannie Seely introduced Adam Hambrick as he made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Hambrick is a prolific songwriter who has written songs for Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, and Rascal Flatts. He also sings his own songs, including "Looking Out For Me."
- 2023: The 58th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards had big winners. Lainey Wilson won Female Entertainer of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year (with HARDY) for "wait in the truck," and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.
- 2023: Other winners at the ACM Awards were Chris Stapleton for Entertainer of the Year, Old Dominion for Group of the Year, Brothers Osborne for Duo of the Year, and Morgan Wallen for Male Artist of the Year. Hailey Winters took home New Female Artist of the Year, and Zach Bryan won New Male Artist of the Year.
Cultural Milestones
Artists honored for their work and cultural contribution on May 11 include:
- 2012: Dolly Parton earned RIAA Gold certification for her two-disc set An Evening With Dolly. Parton is an award-winning country star known for her philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library, a free book gifting program for children.
- 2013: Former rocker, now country star, Darius Rucker gave the commencement speech at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina in Columbia. He was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the university.
- 2013: Willie Nelson received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Recipients of this honor are recognized for their contributions to American culture through their music and artistic influence.
- 2018: Billy Ray Cyrus, best known for his hit song "Achy Breaky Heart," was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Songwriter Dale Ann Bradley and banjo player David “Stringbean” Akeman were also inducted on this date.
- 2018: Carrie Underwood celebrated her 10th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. She was officially inducted on May 10, 2008, by Garth Brooks, but held her party on May 11, 2018.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Historically, music festivals have dominated the scene on May 11:
- 2012: The RIAA gave Rascal Flatts' album Changed a Gold certification. Key songs from this album included "Come Wake Me Up," "Banjo," and "A Little Home."
- 2013: Kenny Chesney played at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as a stop on his No Shoes Nation Tour. Fans enjoyed hearing him perform hit songs like "When the Sun Goes Down," "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," and "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems."
- 2019: Eric Church had a concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Hit songs he performed during his two-set and encore presentation included "Smoke a Little Smoke," "Springsteen," and "Give Me Back My Hometown."
- 2019: As part of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Carrie Underwood performed hit songs like "Love Wins," "Something in the Water," and "Southbound."
- 2024: Americana/country fans headed to Highlands, North Carolina, to hear their favorite performers at the Bear Shadow music festival. The May 11 lineup included North Mississippi Allstars, American Aquarium, and JJ Grey & Mofro.
- 2024: In Rome, Georgia, country music fans enjoyed music at the Rock the Country music festival with headliners Jason Aldean, Koe Wetzel, and Colt Ford.
- 2024: The Big as Texas music festival is an annual event in Conroe, Texas. On May 11, fans were thrilled to sing and dance to music by Dwight Yoakam, Los Lobos, and Billy Strings. Additional performers included Alana Springsteen, The Fearless Flyers, and Trent Cowie.
Industry Changes and Challenges
From new record labels to the passing of a country music legend, May 11 has witnessed several changes and challenges:
- 2005: Country legend Marty Stuart launched a new imprint, Superlatone Records, in conjunction with Universal South Records. The first release under this label was a collection of his gospel songs called Soul's Chapel.
- 2020: Legendary country music producer Charles "Fuzzy" Owen died at his home in Bakersfield, California, on May 11. He is known for working with Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and Ferlin Husky. He also co-founded Tally Records, Merle Haggard's first record label.
Country music is a significant genre in the music industry, and the RIAA recognizes artists with chart-topping songs. Fans enjoy music festivals, and May 11 has hosted several memorable events.