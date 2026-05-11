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Tyler Reddick to Drive ACM Awards-Branded Toyota in NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover

23XI Racing and the Academy of Country Music are joining forces around one of NASCAR’s most coveted non-points events. The Huntersville, North Carolina-based team will feature an ACM Awards design…

Jennifer Eggleston
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Jordan Brand Toyota, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026 in Watkins Glen, New York.
Sean Gardner / Stringer via Getty Images

23XI Racing and the Academy of Country Music are joining forces around one of NASCAR's most coveted non-points events. The Huntersville, North Carolina-based team will feature an ACM Awards design on Tyler Reddick's No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on May 17. The $1 million-to-win race takes place the same evening as the 61st ACM Awards, which air on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

"With a family connection to Nashville and the country music industry, I'm really looking forward to racing the ACM Awards car in the All-Star Race," said Reddick. "Showcasing one of music's most respected award shows while I race for one of NASCAR's most coveted trophies is a great fit."

The current NASCAR Cup Series points leader, Reddick, has won five of the first 11 races of the 2026 season, including the Daytona 500. He enters Dover seeking his first All-Star Race win in his fifth appearance.

"From the track to the stage, we love this connection and partnership because it brings together two iconic brands in sports and music, known for uniting legends and rising stars, connecting fans and celebrating the next generation of icons in Country Music and NASCAR," said Lauren Burchett, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Revenue at the Academy of Country Music. "There's truly nothing better than bringing fans together through live experiences and authentic moments like this."

The No. 45 ACM Awards-branded car will be on display at ACM's Next Wave: Country's Beach Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 16. Development driver Corey Heim will debut the car alongside country artist Kameron Marlowe. The event, headlined by Keith Urban and hosted by Ashley Cooke and Dasha, will feature performances from rising country artists, including Flatland Cavalry, Braxton Keith, Tucker Wetmore, and members of the Opry NextStage Class of 2026.

"Growing up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, the home of Dale, NASCAR has always been in my blood. I'm so honored to be a part of this opportunity," Marlowe shared. "I know this is going to be an ACM Awards weekend to remember, and I can't wait to watch the All-Star Race!"

The All-Star Race precedes a five-week Prime Video NASCAR broadcast slate beginning May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 23XI Racing — founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — fields Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Reddick (No. 45), Riley Herbst (No. 35), and Heim as a development driver in the No. 67. Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and related events are available through AXS.

ACM AwardsKameron MarloweTyler Reddick
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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