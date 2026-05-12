Luke Combs Admits Playing Lambeau Field is Part of His Bucket List

Luke Combs has already conquered arenas (and even broken attendance records), stadiums, and charts around the world, but there’s still one legendary venue he dreams of playing: Lambeau Field.

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The singer recently admitted that performing at the iconic home of the Green Bay Packers is a part of his bucket list, something that he is about to tick off soon.

Luke Combs to Make History Playing Lambeau Field

As reported by the Green Bay Press Gazette, Combs is about to make history as “the first act to play back-to-back nights” as part of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. To make it happen, the North Carolina native even had major changes to his set. Gabrielle Dow, Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement, revealed, “Luke changed his stage to play here,” since Lambeau Field needs an end zone stage to preserve the field grass, a departure from Combs previous stadium tours. “So he went out and created an end zone stage to play here,” Dow added. “That’s really special and unique.”

Dow also revealed that it was Combs who contacted them first. “He’s kind of fulfilling his bucket list. He wants to play Lambeau Field. That is something he talks about.”

Pretty Selective

Lambeau Field is not readily available to just any artist. In the past, only a handful were able to perform there, including Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, and Kenny Chesney (twice). Dow said they are pretty selective and wanted artists to think of Lambeau as a bucket list venue. “We’re very particular about who is performing in this building, and you had better be able to sell out and fill our stadium. That’s one reason. Secondly, is the act iconic enough to play here as well?”

She added, “We get solicited and offered opportunities to host tons of different events, but ... we kind of look at that and go, ‘OK, is this somebody who should be part of our brand? That would sell out the building? That is historic enough to play at Lambeau?” — all criteria that Combs meets.