XTU Merch
LISTEN LIVE

Oklahoma Names Interstate Interchange After Toby Keith

Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed into law Senate Bill 1475, renaming the interchange at Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County as the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange….

Jennifer Eggleston
Toby Keith performs onstage at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed into law Senate Bill 1475, renaming the interchange at Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County as the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange. The signing is among the latest in a wave of statewide tributes honoring the late Oklahoma-born country star.

The bill was authored in the House by Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore, and in the Senate by Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman. Earlier this year, on Feb. 26, the Oklahoma Legislature adopted House Concurrent Resolution 1019, naming a planned turnpike corridor the Toby Keith Expressway, a route that extends from Interstate 44 east to Interstate 35, then continues east and north to Interstate 40 at the Kickapoo Turnpike.

"As travelers move along one of our busiest corridors connecting Oklahoma to other states, this designation serves as a meaningful way to honor Toby Keith," Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore, said. "He was not only a great Oklahoman, but he also left behind a legacy that reflects the Oklahoma Standard. This bridge will stand as a reminder of that character for years to come."

Toby Keith Covel was born July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, and died Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was known for hit country songs, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup," and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." Over the course of his career, he sold more than 40 million albums and logged over 20 No. 1 hits.

Oklahoma's tributes continue to expand: Gov. Stitt declared July 8, 2026, what would have been Keith's 65th birthday, as Toby Keith Day, presenting the proclamation to his daughter, Krystal, during Oklahoma Film and Music Day at the state Capitol on April 7.

The next time you find yourself on I-35 near Indian Hills Road, roll down the windows and cue up "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" — Keith's legacy deserves nothing less.

Toby Keith
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A split image Chuck Mead and Liz Longley
MusicMusic City Roots Returns to Harken Hall June 24 With Four Acts
Jason Scott (L) of Jason Scott and the High Heat performs during Extra Innings Festival 2025 at Tempe Beach & Arts Park on February 28, 2025 in Tempe, Arizona.
MusicJason Scott & The High Heat Release New Single ‘Highway Robbery’Jennifer Eggleston
Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKacey Musgraves Forced to Explain Time Zone Lyric to Host, Sparking Influencer Journalism DebateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect