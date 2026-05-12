Oklahoma Names Interstate Interchange After Toby Keith

Gov. Kevin Stitt this week signed into law Senate Bill 1475, renaming the interchange at Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road in Cleveland County as the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange. The signing is among the latest in a wave of statewide tributes honoring the late Oklahoma-born country star.

The bill was authored in the House by Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore, and in the Senate by Sen. Lisa Standridge, R-Norman. Earlier this year, on Feb. 26, the Oklahoma Legislature adopted House Concurrent Resolution 1019, naming a planned turnpike corridor the Toby Keith Expressway, a route that extends from Interstate 44 east to Interstate 35, then continues east and north to Interstate 40 at the Kickapoo Turnpike.

"As travelers move along one of our busiest corridors connecting Oklahoma to other states, this designation serves as a meaningful way to honor Toby Keith," Rep. Jason Blair, R-Moore, said. "He was not only a great Oklahoman, but he also left behind a legacy that reflects the Oklahoma Standard. This bridge will stand as a reminder of that character for years to come."

Toby Keith Covel was born July 8, 1961, in Clinton, Oklahoma, and died Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. He was known for hit country songs, including "Should've Been a Cowboy," "Red Solo Cup," and "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." Over the course of his career, he sold more than 40 million albums and logged over 20 No. 1 hits.

Oklahoma's tributes continue to expand: Gov. Stitt declared July 8, 2026, what would have been Keith's 65th birthday, as Toby Keith Day, presenting the proclamation to his daughter, Krystal, during Oklahoma Film and Music Day at the state Capitol on April 7.