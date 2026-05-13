Belmont University Grants Honorary Doctorates to Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Richard Miller

Belmont University honored three distinguished Nashvillians at its spring commencement on Friday, awarding honorary doctorates to country music star and alumnus Brad Paisley, actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and architect Richard "Dick" Miller.

University President Greg Jones praised the honorees as embodiments of what Belmont strives to instill in its graduates. "We bestow this honor with great care, recognizing it as the highest accolade the University offers," he said. "On behalf of our entire Belmont community, it is a profound privilege to celebrate Brad, Kim and Dick for the lasting impact they have made on our institution, Nashville and the world."

A 1995 Belmont graduate, Paisley has earned numerous GRAMMY, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music awards across a career that includes more than 25 No. 1 singles. In 2025, he made his Hallmark debut with A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, writing original music for the film and performing in it as part of the Grand Ole Opry's centennial celebration. The film starred Nikki DeLoach and featured cameos from several country music artists.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is a New York Times best-selling author and actress best known for 9-1-1: Nashville and the Father of the Bride films. She and Brad co-founded The Store, a nonprofit providing free groceries to those in need, which launched on Belmont's campus and has since expanded to TriStar Centennial Medical Center. She has served on Belmont's Board of Trustees since 2022. Friends and colleagues, including Jessica Capshaw, Kal Penn, and fellow A Grand Ole Opry Christmas star Nikki DeLoach, publicly congratulated the couple on social media.

Miller, chairman emeritus of Nashville's largest architecture firm, has a portfolio with impacts across the majority of the United States, including Nashville's AT&T Tower and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, among many other landmarks.

Belmont framed the honors as a reflection of its institutional values. "Through their careers and their character, this year's honorary degree recipients join a distinguished group of individuals whose achievements and service have made a lasting mark on their professions and communities," the school said in a press release. "In honoring Brad, Kim and Dick, Belmont reaffirms its commitment to recognizing leadership that inspires, work that endures and generosity that transforms."

Jones added that the honorees' accolades "represent the very best of what Belmont hopes to inspire in its graduates: a life marked by excellence, generosity and a commitment to something larger than themselves."