Wildfires Postpone Oscars, Grammys Focus on Relief Efforts

The devastating wildfires sweeping through California have impacted major entertainment events. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that Oscar nominations will now be revealed on Jan. 23, nearly a week later than planned. Originally scheduled for this week, the delay allows members more time to vote while wildfires continue to affect Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

In addition to the delayed nominations, the Academy has canceled its annual nominees luncheon, best known for its group photos, and postponed the Scientific and Technical Awards, originally set for Feb. 18. However, the 97th Oscars will still take place as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

The Writers Guild of America has also postponed announcing its nominees due to the fires. Originally planned for Jan. 9, the announcement has been delayed indefinitely. Their awards ceremony is still set for Feb. 15.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Awards are moving forward with adjustments. In a statement released Jan. 13, the Recording Academy confirmed that the 67th Grammy Awards will be held as planned on Feb. 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, despite the wildfires. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Chair Tammy Hurt expressed their condolences for the lives and homes lost and pledged to refocus the event’s purpose.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles,” they wrote. “This year’s show will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds for wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders.”

The Recording Academy emphasized the healing power of music in times of crisis. “The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

