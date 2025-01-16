Can Cabbage Heal?

My daughter Tori is 16 years old and very active. She is an avid volleyball player and hopes to one day play in college. (DM me if you are a D1 school and would like to offer her a scholarship). While playing in a tournament over the weekend, Tori went up for a block and came down on her opponent (who was under the net. Don’t get me started.). Tori rolled her ankle, crumbled to the floor, and began writhing in pain.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Shout out to my friend Kristi who saw what happened and jumped into action. She kept one eye on Tori, and two arms around me as I stood, helpless, watching the trainers do their thing. I was quite emotional.

Carmen’s Theory

We’ve had Tori’s ankle/foot seen by doctors and x-rays taken with follow-up appointments to come, but in the meantime I’m following the advice of another mom-friend, Carmen. Carmen is from Romania where she was raised to believe in the healing properties of nature rather than chemicals. Carmen told us to wrap her foot in cabbage. She even went to the grocery store and bought me a head of cabbage. I had no excuse. I cannot even imagine what the hotel cleaning staff thought when they saw all the cabbage in our room!

Carmen instructed me to roll out the fresh cabbage leaves. Rolling them with a rolling pin (or water bottle as is all I had) not only breaks down the fibers of the cabbage leaves making them more pliable, but it releases the essence of the cabbage (my word, not her’s).

While I have been practicing the cabbage wrap at home, I am curious to see what you think. Do you believe in the healing properties of cabbage? We talked about it HERE on The Andie Summers Show and Renee and Eileen do!

Cabbage as Healer

The internet says it’s true. Cabbage does, indeed, have a host of healing properties and health benefits. Let’s take a look at some of them:

According to WebMD, cabbage is jam packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients like fiber, folate, potassium, magnesium, as well as vitamins A, C, and K. You can eat cabbage raw, but if you ferment it you can make it even healthier. Fermented cabbage is called sauerkraut. The Korean version is spicier and called kimchi. Cabbage is also good for digestion, inflammation, your heart, and helps to fight diabetes and cancer.

By the way – Tori’s team won the tournament. Way to go Synergy Uranium!

Andie Summers has been the morning show host on XTU for the past 25 years. She is a two-time CMA Major Market Personality of the Year winner and two-time Gracie Award recipient from the Alliance for Women in Media. As a content creator for XTU, Andie enjoys sharing parenting and travel tips, and loves helping you shop online with Must Haves.