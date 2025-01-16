Red Dye No. 3 Ban: What You Need To Know

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially banned Red No. 3, a chemical used to give food and drinks a bright cherry-red color.

On Wednesday, the FDA said it updated its color additive rules to stop Red No. 3 from being used in food and medicines people swallow. This change happened because of a 2022 petition from health advocates who said Red No. 3 may cause cancer and behavior problems in kids.

Companies that use Red No. 3 in food have until January 15, 2027, to change their recipes. Companies that use the dye in medicines have until January 18, 2028. Foods brought into the U.S. will also need to follow the new rules.

What is Red No. 3?

Red No. 3, also called erythrosine, is made from petroleum and gives foods and drinks a bright red color. It is often used in candy, cakes, frosting, frozen desserts, and some medicines. The Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit focused on health and the environment, says over 3,000 products contain this dye.

In 1990, Red No. 3 was banned in cosmetics because studies showed it caused cancer in lab rats when given in high doses. However, it was still allowed in foods and medicines. It’s one of nine synthetic dyes approved for food, including Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, Orange B, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Citrus Red.

The 2022 petition mentioned studies showing male lab rats exposed to high levels of Red No. 3 developed cancer. However, the FDA said the way the dye caused cancer in rats doesn’t apply to humans. People also consume much smaller amounts of Red No. 3 than the lab rats did. Other studies on humans and animals haven’t shown the same effects.

Where else is it banned?

California was the first state to ban the making, selling, or distribution of food with Red No. 3 in 2023. In 2024, California passed another law to ban six of the nine FDA-approved artificial dyes in public school food and drinks by 2027, though this law didn’t include Red No. 3.

Other states, like Illinois and New York, are also working on laws to limit food dyes, including Red No. 3. In the past 10 years, states like Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia have introduced similar bills, according to the Environmental Working Group.

Red No. 3 is already banned in the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand.

