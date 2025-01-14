Best BBQ Spots in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Getty Images / rebeccafondren

Winter isn’t really barbecue time, but in reality, it’s always a good time to enjoy some delicious barbecue. With that in mind, the Northeast has some fantastic places to get your barbecue fix. Whether you’re eating at a locally-owned restaurant that’s been there for years, brand new restaurant that you’re trying out for the first time or chain spot that just happens to have good grub, it’s always an appropriate time to enjoy some delicious BBQ. Now, some Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware barbecue spots have been named the best in the country for their food.

Best BBQ in the U.S.

The food experts at Love Food have put together a roster of the best places to eat BBQ across the U.S. “American barbecue is up there with the best in the world, and the variety of styles between each state means there’s always more to discover,” they state in the feature. “But with so many standout restaurants and brilliant BBQ spots all over the country, it can be hard to know where to begin.” That’s where they come in. They ranked the best spots to get BBQ based on “genuine user reviews” from a favorite of platforms. Then, they determined the best.

Barbecue is a very American tradition, but it started with Caribbean roots. According to a feature on barbecue in Smithsonian Magazine, “The original styles of barbecue are thought to be those that originated in the easternmost colonies, like the vinegar-based “whole hog” barbecue found in Virginia and North Carolina.” They add that, “the technique of adding sauce to the meat as it cooks came from British colonists who incorporated the idea of basting to preserve the juices within the meat with the Caribbean barbecue technique.” So, that’s a bit of barbecue history, in case it ever pops up during trivia night.

So, which Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware spots have been named the best for barbecue in America? In Pennsylvania, it’s Harvey’s Main Street BBQ at 304 East Main Street in Mount Joy, where Love Food states to, “try everything with the house barbecue sauce – a mixture of vinegar, butter, ketchup, and mustard.” In New Jersey, it’s Red White & Que Smokehouse at 150 US-22 in Green Brook Township, with their fantastic “pastrami sandwich, stuffed with thick slices of meat,” according to Love Food. In Delaware, it’s the famed Limestone BBQ and Bourbon at 2062 Limestone Road in Wilmington. “The pimento cheese dip, served with barbecued tortilla chips, is highly recommended,” Love Food states.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.