Cupid’s Undie Run to Raise Funds for NF Research on Feb. 8

Have some fun and raise money for a good cause in your underwear. The Cupid’s Undie Run returns to Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. The roughly 1-mile run supports research for neurofibromatosis (NF), a group of genetic disorders that contribute to tumor growth in the brain and nervous system.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with music and drinks. At 2 p.m., runners stripped to their underwear will take off for the race. Participants must be at least 21 or older; registration is $40 per person.

Event organizers ask run participants to wear boxers, briefs, or bras, but “keep it PG-13” for their race attire. Those who don’t want to run in their underwear can wear more creative outfits, such as onesies or tutus.

Individuals can also participate as “virtual runner” fundraisers and are eligible to receive rewards such as T-shirts, hats, or a pair of headphones based on how much they raise.

Cupid’s Undie Run has been holding fundraising events for NF research for more than a decade in more than 30 cities across the country. Funds raised from Cupid’s Undie Run events support research at the Children’s Tumor Foundation for NF. Since its start in 2010, the run has raised nearly $24 million for NF research.

Why do people run in their underwear? According to the Cupid’s Undies Run website, “We run in our undies because those affected by NF can’t cover up their tumors. They can’t put on clothes to feel more comfortable, so why should we?” If you can’t make it to Philadelphia’s Cupid’s Undie Run in early February, Wilmington, Delaware, will host a run on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. Details are available online.

