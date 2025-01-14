Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Cupid’s Undie Run to Raise Funds for NF Research on Feb. 8

Author Gina Cosenza

Have some fun and raise money for a good cause in your underwear. The Cupid’s Undie Run returns to Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. The roughly 1-mile run supports research for neurofibromatosis (NF), a group of genetic disorders that contribute to tumor growth in the brain and nervous system.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with music and drinks. At 2 p.m., runners stripped to their underwear will take off for the race. Participants must be at least 21 or older; registration is $40 per person.

Event organizers ask run participants to wear boxers, briefs, or bras, but “keep it PG-13” for their race attire. Those who don’t want to run in their underwear can wear more creative outfits, such as onesies or tutus.

Individuals can also participate as “virtual runner” fundraisers and are eligible to receive rewards such as T-shirts, hats, or a pair of headphones based on how much they raise.

Cupid’s Undie Run has been holding fundraising events for NF research for more than a decade in more than 30 cities across the country. Funds raised from Cupid’s Undie Run events support research at the Children’s Tumor Foundation for NF. Since its start in 2010, the run has raised nearly $24 million for NF research.

Why do people run in their underwear? According to the Cupid’s Undies Run website, “We run in our undies because those affected by NF can’t cover up their tumors. They can’t put on clothes to feel more comfortable, so why should we?” If you can’t make it to Philadelphia’s Cupid’s Undie Run in early February, Wilmington, Delaware, will host a run on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. Details are available online.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

Get The XTU Nation Insider Newsletter In Your Inbox

Enjoy the latest Country music & entertainment news, Philly happenings you need to know, plus exclusive contests, games, and more!

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Gina Cosenza
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Local News

Load More