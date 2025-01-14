Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Philadelphia to Use $13.7M Federal Grant to Connect Two Segments of Schuylkill River Trail

Philadelphia has received a federal grant to fund the construction of two segments of the Schuylkill River Trail, which connects a 16.8-mile path from Manayunk to Passyunk Avenue.

The city’s Department of Streets and the Schuylkill River Development Corporation will use the $13.7 million grant to build the Wissahickon Gateway Trail in Manayunk, the Passyunk Connection in Kingsessing, and Elmwood Park in Southwest Philly.

The Wissahickon Gateway Trail will consist of 2,000 feet of a multipurpose trail beginning at Lock and Main streets in Manayunk, connecting to Ridge Avenue, and picking up Kelly Drive. The trail will be open to cyclists and pedestrians.

The Passyunk Connection will extend nearly 4,500 feet from 56th Street at the perimeter of Bartram’s Garden to West Passyunk Avenue near 63rd Street. This connection will unite two large infrastructure projects on both sides of the trail: the Lower Schuylkill Biotech Campus and the Bellwether District.

In a statement shared with the Philly Voice, Chair of the Circuit Trails Patrick Starr praised the projects for significantly improving accessibility and mobility for the Southwest Philadelphia community. “By closing critical gaps like the Wissahickon Gateway Trail and Passyunk Connection, we’re creating safe, accessible pathways that connect people to jobs, housing, green spaces, and transit, as well as solving a long-standing disconnect in our region’s important commuter and recreational trail, the Schuylkill River Trail,” he said.

In addition to the expansions of the Wissahickon Gateway Trail and the Passyunk Connection, a segment connecting the 16.8-mile Schuylkill River Trail to the Grays Ferry Crescent Trail and Park is slated for completion in 2025.

When all work has been completed, the Schuylkill River Trail will extend 39 miles between Pottstown in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia. The trail is part of the Circuit Trails, a 400-mile pathway that wraps around the greater Philadelphia area.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Direct Frontier Airlines Flights You Can Take Out Of Philadelphia

There are some great direct Frontier Airlines flights out of Philadelphia. If you want to go on a trip, they got you!

Layovers are hard, right? There’s having to change planes and running through busy airport terminals to make sure you catch your next flight. Then, the possibility of delays making your travel schedule hectic and complicated. And don’t even get me started on the possibility of the airport losing your luggage.

Flying direct is sometimes just the way to go. Sometimes, though, affordable direct flights are hard to come by. Here is where Frontier steps in! They have plenty of direct flights to a ton of fantastic destinations.

Essentially, if you haven’t taken advantage of your vacation time this year, you might want to consider it now, because we put together a list of places Frontier can take you. These are locations that do not require a layover in a random city. No stress, no booking it to another terminal, and no bag loss.

It’s getting to that time of year when we all need a well-deserved break. You probably find yourself looking out the window at work, staring at the weather outside, daydreaming. You need a good vacation. It’s always a good idea to get some time to relax.

Vacation shouldn’t be a source of MORE stress. Taking a direct flight can take some of that pressure out of going on a trip. There are fewer steps, making it quicker to get to your vacation destination.

Philadelphians rejoice! Take a break and find a flight that tickles your fancy. Or, if you were already planning on going to one of these places soon, consider flying Frontier and go direct. Pack your bags and get ready to set off.

Here Are Some Direct Frontier Airlines Flights Out Of Philadelphia:

  • Miami, FL

    South Florida Replacing Palm Trees With Leafy Trees To Combat Climate Change

    Miami is a largely popular vacation spot. The Miami area has something to do for everyone. From the trendy nightlife of South Beach to the energy of Little Havana, there is always something going on. For those who like it a bit more tame, there are opportunities for deep-sea fishing, golf, and tennis. The cherry on top? The ability to see beaches and palm trees is in stark contrast to what we have here in Philly!

  • Knoxville. TN

    knoxville tennessee sunsphere on a sunny day

    Knoxville has what you’re looking for, whether it’s family fun or a private couple’s getaway. There is a bustling nightlife in the city, with tons of great local bars to hit up. If that’s not your speed, Knoxville’s museums can help you learn some more about the city and its culture. Plus, there are tons of ways to get outside and get active in Knoxville’s many parks and trails.

  • Orlando, FL

    Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates 45th Anniversary to Colorful Fanfare

    I mean, of course, there are THE theme parks. If you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Orlando’s iconic theme parks got you. With tons of chances to get in on the amusement fun, you’re sure not to be at a shortage of things to do. This is a hugely popular vacation spot, so you will be sure to find tons of helpful guides on your trip to Orlando.

  • Chicago, IL

    Chicago Sees First Snow Fall Of Season

    Chicago is more than the deep-dish, gang! There is no shortage of fun in this city. Consider going to the historic Wrigley Field to watch some baseball, or taking a river-boat cruise. If you like shopping, stroll down the 13-block stretch of Michigan Avenue, dubbed The Magnificent Mile. It is home to hundreds of stores, from high-end designers to department stores. Or, take in some rich musical history and learn about Chicago’s jazz and blues culture.

  • Fort Lauderdale, FL

    Spring Breakers Return To Florida Beaches One Year After Start Of Pandemic

    Hit the beach where the water is far bluer. Lay under some palm trees with a drink in your hand and enjoy. Fort Lauderdale is chock-full of luxurious resorts, yachts, and dream homes. The proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway is responsible for Fort Lauderdale’s beachfront promenade, which is a great place to visit on vacation. Don’t forget opportunities for fishing, diving, and water sports, as well as shopping, dining, nightlife, and people-watching.

