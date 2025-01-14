Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 17 – January 19
Philadelphia comes alive this weekend with an exciting mix of cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and lively city vibes. From the iconic Philadelphia Auto Show, showcasing the latest automotive innovations, to meaningful Martin Luther King Jr. weekend events celebrating his legacy, there’s something for everyone to explore. Philadelphia offers the perfect way to brighten your weekend plans with vibrant activities, savory foods, and a rich history to enjoy.
Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars
- What: Astra Lumina Philadelphia
- When: Every 15 minutes from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19
- Where: 515 Meetinghouse Road in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
- Cost: Tickets start at $29.90
Experience Astra Lumina Philadelphia, an enchanting night walk amongst the stars. You can wander through 16 dazzling zones illuminated by over a million lights, featuring delightful displays and immersive soundscapes. This magical journey blends light, art, and music, offering a captivating experience that inspires awe and wonder for visitors of all ages.
Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise
- What: Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise
- When: Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.; boarding 30 minutes before cruise time
- Where: 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Cost: Tickets start at $73
The Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise offers a memorable journey for two and a half to three hours along the Delaware River, showcasing amazing views of iconic landmarks and the city skyline. Guests enjoy a delicious dinner buffet featuring a variety of mains, salads, and desserts, complemented by dynamic entertainment, including a live DJ and interactive games. This cruise blends excellent food, superb music, and stunning scenery, perfect for a romantic evening out or a fun jaunt with friends and family.
Flavors of Philly Food Tour
- What: Flavors of Philly Food Tour
- When: Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
- Where: 1601 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Cost: Adults start at $49, and children aged 5-10 start at $44
The Flavors of Philly Food Tour offers a two-and-a-half-hour walking adventure through some of Philadelphia’s tastiest neighborhoods, including a stop at the iconic Reading Terminal Market. Participants can savor local favorites, such as Philly cheesesteak, tomato pie, cheese whiz fries, soft pretzels, and indulgent sweet treats.
Museum of the American Revolution — Early Access Guided Tour: Core Galleries
- What: Early Access Guided Tour at the Museum of the American Revolution
- When: Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m.
- Where: 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Cost: $50 for nonmembers, $35 for members
The Early Access Guided Tour: Core Galleries offers a unique 60-minute private experience to explore the exhibits at the Museum of the American Revolution before it opens to the public. Limited to groups of 15, this exclusive opportunity allows for a deeper appreciation and understanding of the exhibits.
Other Things To Do In Philadelphia This Weekend
- Philadelphia Auto Show: Jan. 11-20 at Pennsylvania Convention Center
- MJ the Musical: Jan. 8-19 at the Academy of Music
- Winter at Dilworth Park: Until March 9 at Dilworth Park
- Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations: Jan. 18-20 at the Museum of the American Revolution and Jan. 17-20 at the African American Museum in Philadelphia