Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: January 17 – January 19

Philadelphia comes alive this weekend with an exciting mix of cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, and lively city vibes. From the iconic Philadelphia Auto Show, showcasing the latest automotive innovations, to meaningful Martin Luther King Jr. weekend events celebrating his legacy, there’s something for everyone to explore. Philadelphia offers the perfect way to brighten your weekend plans with vibrant activities, savory foods, and a rich history to enjoy.

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst the Stars

What: Astra Lumina Philadelphia

Astra Lumina Philadelphia When: Every 15 minutes from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19

Every 15 minutes from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19 Where: 515 Meetinghouse Road in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

515 Meetinghouse Road in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania Cost: Tickets start at $29.90

Experience Astra Lumina Philadelphia, an enchanting night walk amongst the stars. You can wander through 16 dazzling zones illuminated by over a million lights, featuring delightful displays and immersive soundscapes. This magical journey blends light, art, and music, offering a captivating experience that inspires awe and wonder for visitors of all ages.

Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise

What: Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise

Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise When: Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.; boarding 30 minutes before cruise time

Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m.; boarding 30 minutes before cruise time Where: 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Cost: Tickets start at $73

The Philadelphia Signature Dinner Cruise offers a memorable journey for two and a half to three hours along the Delaware River, showcasing amazing views of iconic landmarks and the city skyline. Guests enjoy a delicious dinner buffet featuring a variety of mains, salads, and desserts, complemented by dynamic entertainment, including a live DJ and interactive games. This cruise blends excellent food, superb music, and stunning scenery, perfect for a romantic evening out or a fun jaunt with friends and family.

Flavors of Philly Food Tour

What: Flavors of Philly Food Tour

Flavors of Philly Food Tour When: Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 19, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Where: 1601 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1601 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Cost: Adults start at $49, and children aged 5-10 start at $44

The Flavors of Philly Food Tour offers a two-and-a-half-hour walking adventure through some of Philadelphia’s tastiest neighborhoods, including a stop at the iconic Reading Terminal Market. Participants can savor local favorites, such as Philly cheesesteak, tomato pie, cheese whiz fries, soft pretzels, and indulgent sweet treats.

Museum of the American Revolution — Early Access Guided Tour: Core Galleries

What: Early Access Guided Tour at the Museum of the American Revolution

Early Access Guided Tour at the Museum of the American Revolution When: Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. Where: 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Cost: $50 for nonmembers, $35 for members

The Early Access Guided Tour: Core Galleries offers a unique 60-minute private experience to explore the exhibits at the Museum of the American Revolution before it opens to the public. Limited to groups of 15, this exclusive opportunity allows for a deeper appreciation and understanding of the exhibits.

