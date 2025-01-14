Thomas Rhett Is Heading To A Famous Baseball Park

Thomas Rhett announced that he will return to Boston’s iconic Fenway Park on July 19 with support from “Best New Artist” GRAMMY nominee Teddy Swims.

Thomas said, “Ever since I was 21, I have always dreamed of headlining Fenway. We were planning on playing Fenway in 2020, but we all know how that panned out.”

He added, “I have never been more excited about something in my career as much as I am about this. I can’t wait to see all your faces there!”

Rhett first tipped off Red Sox fans with a low-key performance of “Sweet Caroline” on his social media.

Part of his 2025 “Better In Boots Tour,” the stop joins over 30 other cities across the United States and Canada. Fenway tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, January 17 at 10 am Local Time at ThomasRhett.com.

The country star’s first Las Vegas residency at Fontainebleau went on without a hitch and thrilled crowds in December (12/6-7).

Thomas pulled out all the stops and included a setlist that spanned over a dozen of his 23 chart-topping hits and performed select tracks from his new album About A Woman live for the first time. The intimate setting of the state-of-the-art 3,800-capacity BleauLive Theater allowed fans to get up close to the music.

As pyrotechnics lit up the stage, Rhett brought his biggest songs to life—including “Craving You,” “Make Me Wanna,” and “What’s Your Country Song”—with the help of his all-star backing band and the special addition of two background vocalists, adding an extra dynamic and a fresh take to fan favorites.

The setlist, which was crafted for the Vegas run, featured a mashup of classic hits from each decade starting in the ’50s, including songs from artists like Elvis Presley, NSYNC, Smashmouth, Bruno Mars, and more, showcasing his broad musical influences and keeping the crowd on its toes.

Thomas performed all his newest hits, including the ’90s inspired “Feelin’ Country” as well as “Beautiful As You,” “After All The Bars Are Closed,” and multiple others from About A Woman. On one of his nights in Vegas, a couple joined him on stage for a proposal during the song “Die A Happy Man,” creating an unforgettable moment, bringing the music to life.

