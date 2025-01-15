Arctic Weather Moving Into Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Getty Images / Pete_LD

Much of the U.S. has been experiencing arctic temperatures to kick off 2025, and the Northeast is no exception. Of course, in the winter months, the temperatures always dip, but this winter is unique in that it’s been just so frigidly cold throughout much of the country, even in areas that aren’t used to getting hit with winter weather. It comes as a bit of a surprise, too, because November was quite mild throughout the country. Then, December started to get colder, and now, the U.S. is finding itself in the midst of an arctic blast. Now, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey are gearing up for even more arctic temperatures to move into the area, and this could be the coldest period of the season.

Arctic Blast is Here to Stay in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

This winter’s temperatures have already been brutally cold the past few weeks, and that trend is looking to continue and even dip more. For the region, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, the 10-day weather forecast from the Weather Channel, which gives an overview of the state’s weather, projects lows in the single digits by early next week, starting Monday, January 21. The low is expected to dip to anywhere from 5 to 8 degrees in the region from Monday through Wednesday of next week. On a positive note, however, temperatures get back up into the 40s by the end of the month, according to their extended forecast.

So, why is the U.S. getting all these arctic temperatures, which are even more frigid than normal, and record-breaking winds? It’s all in the weather pattern. The 2024-25 winter season is having a La Niña weather pattern, which brings much colder temperatures and more snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, a La Niña season “refers to the periodic cooling of sea-surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific.”

Of course, last winter wasn’t quite like this when it came to cold temperatures. Last winter, for much of the U.S., the weather was very mild and even warm. The 2023-24 winter season was warmer than normal because of its El Niño weather pattern, which according to the National Weather Service refers to “above-average sea-surface temperatures that periodically develop across the east-central equatorial Pacific,” and “it represents the warm phase of the ENSO cycle.” As someone who loves warm weather, I’d be happy to have an El Niño weather pattern every winter, but that just doesn’t happen.

