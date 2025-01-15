Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

New Hope And Lambertville Collaborate on First Joint Restaurant Week

Author Gina Cosenza

The riverfront communities of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey, invite guests to dine deliciously during the first Restaurant Week hosted by the two communities. Restaurant Week began Monday, Jan. 13, and runs through Monday, Jan. 27.

New Hope And Lambertville Restaurant Week

More than 20 restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at $35 per person, enabling guests to enjoy a diverse array of culinary creativity. 

The closure of the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge to all pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic is the only wrinkle in the plans for this dual community celebration. The nearest detour is the New Hope-Lambertville Route 202 Bridge.

“The first-ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar in a press release issued to phillyblurbs.com. Sklar also co-owns two participating New Hope restaurants, OldeStone Steakhouse and GreenHouse, which feature extraordinary meat and seafood specialties.

Despite the closure, restaurant owners and staff are working to create memorable dining experiences for this inaugural Restaurant Week event.

“Under the Moon is a Spanish-Italian restaurant with wonderful craft cocktails at our bar,” owner Eric Richardson said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia. “We’ve been in town eight years, and Lambertville is a wonderful community. We appreciate the support of everyone.”

Take a look at the New Hope and Lambertville restaurants participating in Restaurant Week:

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Lambertville, New Jersey

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

