Push for Philly WNBA Team Gains Momentum with New Arena Announcement

Emmy-winning comedian and actress Wanda Sykes wants Philadelphia to know that the City of Brotherly Love should be home to a Philly WNBA team.

Sykes and her wife, Alex Niedbalski-Sykes, attended a press conference on Monday, Jan. 13, for the announcement of a new shared arena for the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers coming to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. This new arena is part of a 50/50 partnership between Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE), which owns the Sixers.

The announcement comes after a deal to build a new arena in Philadelphia’s Market East district fell through. This new arena in South Philadelphia is anticipated to open in 2031, but the opening date could move up earlier. Plans to transform the South Philadelphia Sports Complex into a sports and entertainment destination are already underway.

Sykes, who has been a WNBA fan since its start in 1997, said the idea of bringing a team to Philadelphia began after she would watch basketball games with her wife.

“She would always ask me, ‘Why isn’t there a team in Philadelphia?’ And she asked me so much,” Sykes said during the press conference in a report by CBS 3 News Philadelphia. “And I said, ‘Why don’t you make it happen?’ That’s when I learned, don’t challenge my wife because the next thing I knew, she enlisted our good friends.”

As part of its partnership, Comcast Spectacor agreed to collaborate with HBSE and the city in its bid to bring a WNBA franchise to Philadelphia.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media at the press conference via video, noting that he met with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker last summer about basketball’s future in Philadelphia.

“You told me that in addition to ensuring that the 76ers continue to play in a world-class arena in Philadelphia, you expressed a strong desire to bring a WNBA team to the city,” Silver said in comments reported by the Philly Voice. “I’m pleased to hear that several of our WNBA supporters are with you all today.”

