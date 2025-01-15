Tim McGraw On LA Fires: ‘We Are Devastated’

Tim McGraw has shared his thoughts and love for a place he often works, especially in his acting gigs: Los Angeles during the tragic fires that have ravaged the city and suburbs for over a week.

The country superstar shared a photo of the fires, a picture of himself performing at the LA Forum, and a sign seen around LA that reads: “‘Cause the things I love the most about LA is you.'”

Tim captioned the post on Instagram, “We are devastated seeing the fires in the Los Angeles area, a place that has always been so welcoming to our family and crew. The bravery and selflessness being displayed by the first responders is amazing to witness, and we are so inspired by an entire community coming together for their neighbors.”

He concluded, “Our hearts are with you all.”

Many of his fans reacted to the post, including one outside of the U.S. who commented, “I feel sorry for those who lost their homes to the fire, and I admire the firefighters for their sacrifice. The beautiful landscape was lost. It’s true that I’ve never been to LA or America, but I’ve seen videos of how beautiful it was. This fire is sad.” Another fan wrote, “I love LA (and California), and I’m so sad with everything that’s happening there! My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy! Lots of strength and resilience!”

RELATED: Tim McGraw Reveals His Favorite Songs To Sing



McGraw is probably one of the fittest guys in country music, and his 2025 resolution probably won’t have to do with working out or eating healthier. So, we wondered if there was something in Tim’s life that he felt could use some improvement.

Tim recently told us, “Gosh, there’s way more things on my list that I need to get better at than there are things that I’ve gotten better at. You know, we’re all a work in progress and every day you’re trying to do something to make yourself a better person. Some days you fail at that and some days you don’t.”

He added, “It’s hard not to dwell on the things that you’ve done wrong, but if you dwell on those things you sort of get lost in the muck. And my philosophy, I don’t always accomplish it, but all you can do is try to do the next best thing. You know, if you do something wrong, just try to do the next best thing.”

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.