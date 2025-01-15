Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

$505K-Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Sold in Delaware County

Gina Cosenza
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was recently sold at a Delaware County store.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the evening drawing on Friday, Jan. 10, matched all five balls drawn: 8-17-27-37-43. The winning ticket is worth $505,258.50 less withholding. It originated from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 W. Winona Ave. in Norwood, Pennsylvania, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials will identify the winner only after prizes are claimed and the winning ticket validated. Anyone who may hold the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 800-692-7481. In addition to the jackpot winner, more than 12,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the lottery.

Lottery officials note that a main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

As noted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website, Cash 5 with Quick Cash is the only state lottery game that offers players a chance to win a large jackpot each day and take all the cash at once — no annuities. If players match all the winning numbers, they can take all the money in one lump sum. 

Quick Cash is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s instant win game that prints with every Cash 5 ticket and offers players a chance to win between $2 and $6.

