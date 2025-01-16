Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

How Many Pull-Ups Can You Do?

Author Jeff Kurkjian

Donnie of The Andie Summers Show and Jeff Kurkjian got into a bit of a debate after a show. Donnie claimed he could do 15 pull-ups “easily” and Jeff, well he completely disagreed with that notion. He said he couldn’t do five, so they split the difference and made the bet ten!

Can Donnie Do 10 Pull-Ups?

That was the debate across the office that day. Shannon and Donnie worked tirelessly walking around the office to poll coworkers to see what they think. At first, it was a pretty split decision but then the “no’s” on behalf of Donnie began to pile up.

Donnie started to get very competitive and this is what was the result. You be the judge, was he able to make all ten happen?

Pull Ups Experts Chime In

We began to get curious, what are the experts saying about pull-ups? So we looked into it and found an article from NASM talking about what beginning pull-ups consist of…

Beginners: Start with 2-3 sets of 5-8 reps.
Intermediate/Advanced: Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps.

Quite frankly, I think that is insane. That’s a LOT of pull-ups to do as a beginner so we aren’t sure how we feel about it!! How many pull-ups could you do? Let us know by commenting on the video below.

Jeff Kurkjian is the morning show co-host on "The Andie Summers Show" on 92.5 XTU, Philly's Country Station. He's the nationally syndicated show host of "Jeff Kurkjian's Country Beat." As a content creator for 92.5 XTU he shares his perspective of being a dad, husband, country music and sports, specifically baseball.

Keep It Simple: Low-Key Bachelorette Party Ideas

Whether the bride doesn’t enjoy spending hours dancing under neon lights or wants to skip the usual over-the-top bachelorette traditions, there are plenty of low-key and low-profile bachelorette party ideas. Some activities include fun ways to unwind and get your body moving to creative spins on classic party themes.

This year, I’ll be stepping into the bridesmaid role, and after chatting with the fabulous group of women in the wedding lineup (and reflecting on my own bachelorette party back in 2022) I’ve realized something important: not every bride wants to “turn up.” Translation: bar hopping and clubbing aren’t every bride’s cup of tea. Some prefer a vibe that’s more low-key and low-profile.

Maybe it’s about keeping it simple with just one special evening or skipping the extravagant bachelorette trip to save for something more meaningful. And honestly, who can blame them? When guests are already making travel plans for the big day, asking the bridal squad to dish out even more for a weekend getaway can feel like a big ask.

So, let’s embrace the idea that low-key doesn’t mean less fun—it just means curating a celebration that fits the bride’s style. Think cozy wine tastings, yoga retreats, DIY spa nights, or even nostalgic sleepovers with all the snacks. The key is creating a celebration that feels right for the bride and her friends.

  • Chop, Mix, Roll

    Cooking together is both interactive and rewarding. Set up a sushi-making station with all the essentials and let everyone create their rolls. You can also try a personal pizza night. Prepare pizza dough and invite everyone to bring their favorite toppings. It’s budget-friendly and lets everyone get creative with flavors. Pair with drinks or desserts for a cozy evening at home.

    Young girls preparing breakfast in kitchen. Smiling girl cooking food while her friends help her in kitchen.

    jacoblund/ Getty Images

     

  • Chef’s Table at Home

    For a more relaxed night, hire a private chef. This allows everyone to sit back, enjoy high-quality food, and focus on spending time together.

    Latin cook serving food to clients at table during private dinner at home. Chef serving sushi to stylish group of people.

    carles miro/ Getty Images

     

  • Roll the Dice

    A trip to a board game bar combines food, drinks, and games in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s an easy way for everyone to unwind and enjoy each other’s company. Bonus: This is something you can easily do at someone’s place. For a twist, try a themed trivia night where you can dress up to match the theme and create a hilarious team name,

    Woman in blue t-shirt smiles and playfully holds up two black checkers pieces, while her opponent sits across the table, deep in thought. Checkers board and coffee mugs are present in a cozy setting

    Povozniuk/ Getty Images

  • Relax and Recharge

    Treat the group to a day of relaxation at a local spa or even a weekend retreat. Massages, facials, and sauna sessions are perfect for helping everyone feel refreshed and ready for the big day. If you’re looking at a strict budget try recreating an at-home spa experience.

    Relaxed women putting cucumber slices on eyes. Young caucasian ladies in spa center, wearing bathrobes. freshness, beauty, spa concept

    photographer/ Getty Images

  • Soak, Sip, and Chill

    A private cabin with a hot tub and an open fire in nature whether it be surrounded by mountains or in the deep of the woods is a great way to unwind and celebrate. Spend the weekend soaking in the hot tub, enjoying the quiet, a bonfire and making memories.

    Charming female traveler enjoying hot drink while resting near bonfire in the woods

    yacobchuk/ Getty Images

  • Scream, Laugh, Repeat

    If it’s been a while since you last visited an amusement park, this is your chance. Spend the day riding roller coasters, enjoying live shows, and indulging in classic treats like cotton candy and funnel cake. This is a simple and fun idea that doesn’t require much planning but guarantees plenty of laughs and good times. And it doesn’t have to be a long drawn-out weekend.

    Young people on a thrilling roller coaster ride. Group of friends having fun at amusement park.

    jacoblund/ Getty Images

  • Active Bonding Day

    For a bride who loves to stay active, combine movement and fun with a day of fitness and dance. Start with a group fitness class, like barre, yoga, or cycling, to energize everyone. Then, switch things up with a dance-focused activity, such as a private ballet or ballroom class, a swing dance outing, or even a hip-hop session. Wrap up the day by making fresh juices or smoothies together for a refreshing and healthy way to wind down.

    Smiling Woman Talking After Yoga. Female Friends Laughing After Yoga Session Together At Home. Attractive Girls In Sportswear Sitting On Mat Spending Free Leisure Time

    puhhha/ Getty Images

