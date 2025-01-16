How Many Pull-Ups Can You Do?

Donnie of The Andie Summers Show and Jeff Kurkjian got into a bit of a debate after a show. Donnie claimed he could do 15 pull-ups “easily” and Jeff, well he completely disagreed with that notion. He said he couldn’t do five, so they split the difference and made the bet ten!

Can Donnie Do 10 Pull-Ups?

That was the debate across the office that day. Shannon and Donnie worked tirelessly walking around the office to poll coworkers to see what they think. At first, it was a pretty split decision but then the “no’s” on behalf of Donnie began to pile up.

Donnie started to get very competitive and this is what was the result. You be the judge, was he able to make all ten happen?

Pull Ups Experts Chime In

We began to get curious, what are the experts saying about pull-ups? So we looked into it and found an article from NASM talking about what beginning pull-ups consist of…

Beginners: Start with 2-3 sets of 5-8 reps.

Intermediate/Advanced: Aim for 3-4 sets of 8-12 reps.

Quite frankly, I think that is insane. That’s a LOT of pull-ups to do as a beginner so we aren’t sure how we feel about it!! How many pull-ups could you do? Let us know by commenting on the video below.

