Penn State Receives Grant for Extraterrestrial Signal Research

Is there life beyond the Earth? A recently awarded $480,000 grant to the Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence (PSETI) Center will give researchers the funding to search for radio and laser signals from alien civilizations.

The grant is funded through the NASA Exoplanets Research Program. The project is being led by Pinchen Fan, a doctoral student studying astronomy, astrophysics, and astrobiology, under the supervision of her project adviser, Jason Wright, professor of astronomy and astrophysics and director of the PSETI Center.

“This NASA grant marks a significant milestone for both Penn State and the broader field of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI),” Wright said in a statement provided to spacedaily.com. “This area of research has been historically underfunded by NASA but is now seeing a resurgence in attention and support. The PSETI Center is uniquely positioned to lead this exploration, thanks to Penn State’s support, NASA’s support, and the dedication of researchers like Pinchen, who will be driving much of this project forward.”

Since 2018, Wright has been identifying ways NASA might be better able to participate in locating extraterrestrial technology in the universe. According to Wright, the investment NASA has made with this grant indicates the agency is open to supporting research focused on the search for other life forms in the universe.

Fan described how the grant funding will benefit her work. “We will analyze the patterns of humanity’s most powerful deep-space radio transmissions as a baseline for understanding the patterns of a civilization’s transmissions to its own interplanetary probes,” she said. “We will use these patterns as a guide to how we might eavesdrop on radio transmissions from other spacefaring civilizations that are not specifically intended for Earth.” In addition to this grant, NASA also awarded the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology a two-year, $1.23-million grant to support research on improving atmosphere and ocean forecasts by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite data into weather forecasting models.

