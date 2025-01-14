Dan + Shay And ‘The Best Country Duo/Group Performance’ At The GRAMMYs

Dan + Shay are up for a GRAMMY this year in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their song “Bigger Houses.” The duo have won three GRAMMYs, taking home Best Country Duo Group Performance in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

We talked to the duo about the GRAMMYs recently. Shay Mooney told us can’t believe the run that he and Dan Smyers continue to be on more than a decade into their career – and he credits their fans and their guts when it comes to releasing songs that connect to listeners.

Mooney said, “Crazy, man. We got nominated for a GRAMMY on that song, which is absolutely mind-blowing. Whenever Dan and I first recorded the song, and decided to push this as a single, you know, I feel like our radio team was probably like, ‘What are you guys thinking? The song is so slow.’ But we’ve always run with our gut on singles and really listen to our fans. Know the stories that we were hearing from people about this song in particular… it really hit us we knew that we had something really special here.”

He added, “It’s been amazing to be a part of something a little bit bigger than us. I feel like this is kind of a movement of gratitude for not only us, but for people. I don’t know, it’s just been amazing, man, and to have a song like that be nominated for a GRAMMY is just really special. So, we’re very grateful guys, but I can’t believe that we’re still here after 10 years and still able to do this and have people still listen.”

Here are the other nominees in this year’s GRAMMY Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Cowboys Cry Two” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

Last year, Kelsea Ballerini lost out to Lainey Wilson in the Best Country Album category at the GRAMMYs. While this duet is notable with Noah Kahan, as much of her music is, it would be a shocker if she won in this category. Unfortunately, some artists are GRAMMY and Award darlings and some are not. Unless Ballerini’s luck changes, she is usually a nominee and not a winner.

“II Most Wanted” – Beyonce featuring Miley Cyrus

I have a feeling Beyonce will sweep this year’s GRAMMY Awards and may just win in this category with fellow GRAMMY winner Miley Cyrus. The duet is a solid one from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter country album, although I was surprised she didn’t get nominated for her duet with Post Malone on the same album, called “Leviis’ Jeans.”

“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne

These sweet brothers are GRAMMY darlings and won their GRAMMY in this category after Dan + Shay won three years in a row. John and TJ Osborne were nominated for GRAMMYs for seven years in a row before they finally won in this category in 2022 for “Younger Me.”

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

This song was one of country music’s biggest hits in 2024, and the catchy tune is a shoo-in to win in this category. Both Posty and Morgan sound great in the song and the two proved just how well they sounded together. In my opinion, this is the song that should take the GRAMMY in this category. I just hope the two country superstars collaborate again in the future.

This is Morgan’s first GRAMMY nomination. Post Malone has 18 GRAMMY nominations to date, but not yet a win.

This year’s GRAMMY Awards will be handed out on February 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM CST and will air live on CBS.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.