Blake Shelton Holds Concert Contest For A Good Cause

Blake Shelton is holding a contest for fans to win a trip to see him in concert when he plays in Atlanta on his “Friends and Heroes Tour” on March 15, 2025. The contest will benefit St. Jude to raise money for their children’s hospital in Memphis, which is a dear cause to many country stars.

Blake posted a video clip of his new tour and wrote on Instagram, “‘The Friends and Heroes’ tour is almost here, and I want to see you there!!!!”

He continued, “I’m teaming up with my friends @propeller.la again to support @stjude. Together, we’ve already helped raise over $120,000 in the fight against childhood cancer & other life-threatening diseases. By joining me in this fight, you’ll also be entered to win a trip for two to Atlanta, where you’ll get to watch the show from the front row & so much more.”

Fans can enter the contest here.

The country superstar’s tour kicks off on February 1 in Phoenix.

St. Jude Facts

They share scientific discoveries with the world.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

They are headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and also treat children from around the world.

Their name comes from Saint Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes and a personal favorite of founder Danny Thomas.

Shelton has been in the music industry for over twenty years now and he’s seen the times and trends change. We interviewed him not long ago, and he talked about fans buying his music and he is fine with however they do it these days.

Blake told me, “I don’t care how people buy music as long as they’re interested enough to buy it. I just want to make music, and perform it, and write it. It doesn’t make me or break me as far as how people get their hands on it as long as they want it is all I care about cause I know they will find a way to get it.”

He added, “There’s an old saying that used to go around Nashville, and I hated it. God, I hated it. I don’t hear it much anymore, but I used to hear these old guys that used to be in powder say, people don’t know what they like, they like what they know, and they’re gonna buy whatever we release. I thought that was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

