Kenny Chesney Talks About What to Expect from his Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Kenny Chesney Vegas Sphere Residency, this is going to be insane not only for those living in Vegas but for No Shoes Nation across the WORLD!

For Kenny Chesney, known for exhaustive live shows that are long on the euphoria that comes from embracing the world and living life completely, it was only a matter of time until he found a new dimension. That moment is 2025, when the songwriter/superstar brings his full-tilt brand of American music to Las Vegas’ Sphere. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 via KennyChesney.com

Kenny Chesney Vegas Announce On The Show

He joined The Andie Summers Show to tell us all about the show!

Kenny Chesney Vegas Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

“I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music,” Chesney says of his decision to make 2025’s tour a trip to the next-level venue. “Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how they’re part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more.

“So, when the people from Sphere expressed interest in talking with us, I was all in. I knew it’d require mountains of work to create something that embraced the 4-D technology while raising the experience so No Shoes Nation was immersed in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

