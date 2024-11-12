Skip to Search
92.5 XTU - 92.5 XTU Philadelphia's Country Station
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
92.5 XTU Could Send You to Orlando, Florida!
:::Just Announced::: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Coming To Citizens Bank Park
May 24
2025
7:00 pm
-
11:30 pm
November 12, 2024
Blake Shelton Is Getting Back On TV With New Show
58th CMA Awards Coverage with Andie Summers & Nicole Michalik
XTU’s Xtreme Deal – Yuletide Liberty Hill
November 8, 2024
Zach Bryan Breakup, NDA, Alleged Abuse and Massive Payout
October 25, 2024
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey’s Thanksgiving Forecast
November 8, 2024
Post Malone, Lainey Willson To Perform On CMA Awards
November 1, 2024
Pennsylvania Christmas Market is Like Going to Europe
November 12, 2024
Thanksgiving Travel Panic: What Stresses Us Out Most
Country Music News
November 19, 2024
Post Malone Announces ‘Big’ Tour With Jelly Roll
Luke Combs’ CMA Performance Will Be Like No Other
Reba: Her Favorite Place To Be ‘By Myself’
Blake Shelton: A ‘Country Singer First’
Ella Langley To Play Barefoot Country Music Festival
November 18, 2024
Tim McGraw: Lessons Learned From Wife Faith Hill
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Pumped’ To Co-Host CMA Awards
Cody Johnson Talks CMA Nods
Warren Zeiders To Play Barefoot Country Music Festival
XTU Oughta Know
August 23, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Is The Term For A Group Of Ants?
Weather Kid: 3rd Grader Ella from Moorestown 8.23.24
August 22, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Is The Fastest Aquatic Animal?
August 21, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Two Legislative Bodies Make Up Congress?
August 20, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Was The First Veggie Grown In Space?
Cutthroat: First Grader Trivia
August 19, 2024
Minute To Win It: What is Chuck E Cheese’s Middle Name?
August 16, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Italian Explorer Invented Ice Cream?
August 15, 2024
Minute To Win It: NYC Has A Portal To See Inside What European City?
Local News
November 19, 2024
Northeast City Named One of the Snowiest in America by Farmer’s Almanac Says
November 18, 2024
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Are About to Get Cold
November 15, 2024
Pennsylvania, New Jersey Christmas Tree Lightings and Fun Facts
November 14, 2024
Where to See Pennsylvania and New Jersey Christmas Lights
November 12, 2024
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey’s Favorite Sandwiches
November 11, 2024
Will Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Get a White Christmas?
November 9, 2024
How Nostalgia is Shaping Pop Culture Right Now
November 8, 2024
November Weather Forecast Should Make Some Happy
November 7, 2024
The Oldest Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Restaurants
Andie Summers Show
November 18, 2024
Minute To Win It: Who Painted The Last Supper?
November 15, 2024
Minute To Win It: What Is The Square Root Of 36?
November 14, 2024
Yellowstone Is Back With No Kevin Costner, Jeff Sings About It!
Minute To Win It: Which US State Is The Smallest?
November 13, 2024
Minute To Win It: Who Is The Youngest Coach In NFL History?
Down The Rabbit Hole of Fictional Best Friends
“Should My Daughter’s Best Boy Friend Be Allowed at Her Sleepover?”
November 12, 2024
Love You Man: Donnie’s Papercut
Minute To Win It: What Is Scotland’s “National Animal?”
Podcasts
Love You Man: Donnie’s Drunk Fish
03:25
Nov 19th
Cutthroat: Board Game Trivia
06:36
Nov 19th
Minute To Win It: Which State’s Official Drink Is Apple Cider?
03:33
Nov 19th
GMC Acadia & Super Cruise IS REALLY Super – Plus NASCAR fixes and Auto Shows
17:52
Nov 19th
Minute To Win It: Who Painted The Last Supper?
03:14
Nov 18th
Minute To Win It: What Is The Square Root Of 36?
03:08
Nov 15th
Minute To Win It: Which US State Is The Smallest?
02:54
Nov 14th
Ten Minute Tune: Yellowstone Returns & Ella Langley’s “You Look Like You Love Me”
03:02
Nov 14th
Minute To Win It: Who Is The Youngest Coach In NFL History? 11.13.24
03:12
Nov 13th
Events
XTU Presents Dylan Schneider – Milk Boy – November 23
November 23
8:30 am
-
11:30 pm
Brett Eldredge – The Met – December 1
December 1
8:00 pm
-
11:30 pm
Friday Night Dance Party with Nicole
December 6
9:00 pm
-
11:00 pm
25th Annual XTU Toy Truck Parade
December 14
8:00 am
-
1:00 pm
Kelsea Ballerini – Wells Fargo Center – February 10th
February 10
2025
7:00 pm
-
11:30 pm
Blake Shelton – Prudential Center – March 6
March 6
2025
8:00 am
-
5:00 pm
Chris Janson – Keswick Theatre – March 6
March 6
2025
8:00 am
-
5:00 pm
Haley Mae Campbell – Union Firehouse – March 14
March 14
2025
7:00 pm
-
11:30 pm
Rascal Flatts – PPL Center – March 15
March 15
2025
7:00 pm
-
11:30 pm
Contests
Big Weekly Giveaway – Post Malone & Jelly Roll
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
Register To Win Blake Shelton Tickets!
Register To Win Tyler Childer Tickets
Win a Music of NASHVILLE prize pack
92.5 XTU Could Send You to Orlando, Florida!
Win Brett Eldredge Tickets!
The Andie Summers Show “Weather Kid”
Win An ACME Gift Card
Photos
‘I Voted’ Sticker: 5 Fun Facts About Civic Duty’s Most Iconic Symbol
Zach Bryan Philly, Eleven Spectacular Photos
Summer Olympics 2024: Best & Worst Fashion Choices from the Opening Ceremony
GALLERY: Snoop, Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch, as 2024 Games Begin in Paris
9 Country Music Stars Born And Raised In Tennessee
5 Amazing Artist Photos From XTU’s 40th Anniversary Show
Phillies Walk Off, Glorious Moment In 6 Pictures
Pet Goats and Horses at Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary in Dresher, PA
Own An Awesome Piece of WrestleMania 40
